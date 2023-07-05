An old video from the Philippines of Jesuit priests singing the song 'You are mine' is being shared with a false claim that a choir from Manipur sang for peace as the state continues to be in the grip of ethnic clashes.

The video is being shared claiming that a hymn is being sung by a Manipuri choir for peace in the state. Since May this year, Manipur has witnessed violent clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities with the death toll in the state crossing 100 with 400 injured.



The video is being shared with the caption, "You Are Mine - Comforting Song by Manipur Choir."





The video is also being shared on WhatsApp with a misleading caption claiming, "Song of Hope by Manipuri People". BOOM received it on our WhatsApp tipline number (+91 77009 06111).









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video dates back to 2018 and is from the Philippines where Jesuit priests sang David Haas' 'You are mine'. The video has no connection to Manipur or the ongoing unrest in the state.

We ran a keyword search with the song name - "You are mine" on YouTube and found that the original video was uploaded on YouTube back in February 2018. This predates the conflict in Manipur that started in May this year.



The video was uploaded by YouTube user Donald Caga on February 28, 2018, with the title, "You are Mine Cover by Jesuit Philippines with the Cenacle Sisters and lay Filipino Catholics".

The caption of the video reads, "Jesuit priests and lay Filipino Catholics sing "You are Mine" by David Haas"

Hass is an American composer of contemporary Catholic liturgical music.





The official Facebook page of Jesuit Music Ministry on January 29, 2022, posted the same video with the caption, "Just in case you need this reminder tonight, the Lord says "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name: you are mine."



