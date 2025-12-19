No, Palki Sharma Did Not Question Protocol for PM Modi’s Jordan Visit

A video claiming to show anchor Palki Sharma questioning Jordan’s protocol during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, asking why King Abdullah II did not receive Modi at the airport on his arrival, has been altered using artificial intelligence.

BOOM found that the viral video contains an AI-generated voice-over to make the false claim. In the original video, Sharma was not critical of the visit. She was reporting on PM Modi’s diplomatic tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, and noted that he was welcomed in Jordan at the airport by the country’s prime minister on the day he arrived.

PM Modi concluded his two-day visit to Jordan on December 16, marking a milestone as India and Jordan commemorated 75 years of diplomatic ties.

The Claim: Video report by Palki Sharma questioning why PM Modi was not received at the airport by Jordan's King Abdullah II

The viral video was posted on X by the handle Ammar Solangi (@fake_burster) with the caption, “India itself is raising questions on failing ME policy of @narendramodi and his declining protocols.”

India itself is raising questions on failing ME policy of @narendramodi and his declining protocols pic.twitter.com/rChzLKy6Ir — Ammar Solangi (@fake_burster) December 18, 2025

Click here to view an archive.

The video is part of an influence operation targeting India through deepfakes and other disinformation tactics. The ongoing disinformation campaign has targeted India's military establishment and political leadership.

What We Found:

1) Original Palki Sharma Video report

BOOM found that the viral video uses visuals from a December 17, 2025, episode of “Vantage with Palki Sharma”, and has overlaid a fake AI voice-over.

At the 33:30-minute timestamp, the visuals in the original report match those seen in the viral video. However, in the original broadcast, Sharma does not question Jordan’s protocol or raise concerns about King Abdullah II not receiving PM Modi at the airport.

Instead, she states that Modi was on a diplomatic tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, and mentions that he was welcomed at the airport in Jordan by the country’s Prime Minister, Jafar Hassan, on the day he landed.





2) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Result:

We ran the viral video through AI deepfake voice detection tool - Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. The result confirmed that the voice in the viral video was overlaid onto the original video. The Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 2 /100, indicating it’s likely a deepfake.





3) PM Modi's Jordan visit

Apart from being received at the airport by Jordan’s Prime Minister, Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on December 16, 2025, personally drove PM Modi to the Jordan Museum.