Unrelated Video From New Jersey Shared As Netanyahu's House Set On Fire

An unrelated video of a fire that broke out in a residence in the United States is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house set on fire.

BOOM found that the video predates the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and shows a residential fire that occurred in Galloway Township, New Jersey in February.

The Claim: Video shows Netanyahu’s house on fire

The video is being shared on X claiming that Netanyahu’s house is on fire implying that it was struck during an Iranian strike.

“Netanyahu’s house is on fire.” 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nxJk4hEjpP — Iran TV (@QBC_QBC) March 9, 2026

What We Found:

1) Unrelated Video from New Jersey

We ran a reverse image search on keyframes from the video using Google Lens; search results showed that the video predates the ongoing conflict.

The original video was posted by the Facebook page hcbphotography on February 9, 2026. The caption of the post reads, “Happening Now: Park Place, Galloway, New Jersey.”





The page bio reads, "Capturing moments that matter. Atlantic County Firefighters' Association Photographer". The page posts photos and videos documenting fire incidents across several townships in New Jersey.

2) News report on fire incident

Taking a hint from this we ran a keyword search and found a report from February 10 on the fire incident.

WPG Talk Radio quoted the Galloway Township Police Department as saying that the officers and volunteer firefighters were called to a home at 629 Park Place at around 10:30 pm after a resident reported being awakened by smoke detectors and the smell of smoke.

The report added that the cause of the fire was under investigation. All occupants exited the house safely and no injuries were reported.

Additionally, as of writing this article, we did not find any credible news reports on Netanyahu’s residence being struck during the ongoing conflict.



