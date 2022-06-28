Mock Drill Video Falsely Viral As Terrorist Nabbed At Faridabad Metro Station

A video of a mock drill conducted at NHPC Chowk metro station in Faridabad, Haryana is viral with false claims that police personnel apprehended a terrorist.

BOOM spoke to Faridabad Metro Police who confirmed that the exercise was a regular mock drill conducted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

In the 26 second video, we can see police personnel have surrounded a man who is kneeling down with his hands in the air at a metro station. While the video is being recoreded a woman can be overheard saying that in the past few days there have been announcements regarding terrorist activity in Faridabad.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Terrorist caught in Faridabad Metro"

(In Hindi - फरीदाबाद मेट्रो मे पकड़ा गया आतंकवादी)





Click here to view

The same video is being shared with the false claim on Facebook.





Also Read: Video Of Shiv Sena-NCP Workers Clashing Not Related To MVA Political Crisis

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from a mock drill conducted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at NHPC Chowk metro station in Faridabad, Haryana.

We ran a relevant keyword search using Faridabad and found a tweet dated June 26, 2022 by Faridabad Police replying to a tweet that the viral video shows a mock drill conducted by CISF personnel. The tweet quoted has since been deleted by the user.

The tweet when translated from Hindi by the official handle of Faridabad Police reads, "This video is a part of mock drill conducted by CISF. Know the truth, do not spread rumours."

Terrorist caught at #Faridabad #metro #station

this video is being shared widely on social media through a post, which is a video of a mock drill as a terrorist.

यह वीडियो, सीआईएसफ द्वारा की गई मॉक ड्रिल का हिस्सा है।

सच्चाई जाने ,अफवाह ना फैलाएं।https://t.co/e1f1kmFw9f pic.twitter.com/Geu9SB5bgS — Santosh Sagar (@santoshsaagr) June 27, 2022

We then reached out to Faridabad Metro Police who confirmed that the viral video is from a mock drill recently conducted by CISF personnel at NHPC Chowk metro station in Faridabad.

BOOM spoke to Madan Gopal, Station House Officer, Faridabad Metro Police who said, "The claim being made on social media is false. CISF personnel posted on Delhi Metro had conducted mock drills at NHPC metro station in Faridabad, which is part of their routine. They regularly do such mock drills for security purposes"



