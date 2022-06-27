Video Of Shiv Sena-NCP Workers Clashing Not Related To MVA Political Crisis

A 2019 video from Airoli, Navi Mumbai showing Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in a brawl, is being shared as recent falsely linking it to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra threatening to unravel the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.

BOOM found that the video is from March 2019 months before the formation of the MVA government in Maharashtra in November 2019 after Assembly elections when the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena came together to form a government.

The MVA government is in a precarious position after Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde along with a group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs flew to Guwahati, Assam demanding that the Shiv Sena should break their alliance with the Congress and NCP and align again with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Scuffle and fight between Shiv Sena and NCP workers"

The same video is also being shared with the misleading claim on Twitter.





Click here to view

Also Read: :Sanjay Raut Crying To The Media? No, It's A Snapchat Filter

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from March 2019 when NCP and Shiv Sena workers clashed in Airoli, Navi Mumbai at the inauguration of a marriage hall.

The viral video predates the current political crisis in the state and was recorded even before the formation of the MVA coalition in November 2019.

A logo of 'News and Entertainment' can be seen on the top left corner of the video along with a caption that states, 'Airoli: Shiv Sena NCP Fight Navi Mumbai'.

Using that as a search term on YouTube, we found the original video uploaded on March 1, 2019, by the YouTube channel 'News And Entertainment Web'

The same visuals can be seen in the original video as in the viral video below

We also found a news report the Times Of India dated March 2, 2019, with the headline, "Shiv Sena, NCP activists clash over Airoli hall opening."

TOI reported that NCP and Sena activists engaged in a fracas during the inauguration of a marriage hall built by NMMC in sector 5, Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Members of the NCP reportedly did not wait for the Thane Sena MP Rajan Vichare for the lighting of the lamp ceremony after which Shiv Sena Corporator Madhvi engaged in a verbal skirmish with NCP mayor in the presence of Airoli MLA Sandeep Naik and deputy mayor Mandakini Mhatre and alleged that they deliberately humiliated the Sena leader and his supporters after inviting them for the inaugural function.

The report quotes DCP (zone-1) Sudhakar Pathare saying that FIRs had been registered in the incident at Airoli hall where NCP and Sena activists indulged in a scuffle and as per complaint lodged by MLA Sandeep Naik, Sena corporators MK Madhvi, his son Karan and their aides have been booked for attempt to murder, assault, rioting and criminal intimidation.