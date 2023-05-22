An old video from December 2022 showing a leopard jumping over a barbed wire fence and attacking a four-wheeler in Jorhat, Assam, is being shared with the false claim that the wild animal had pounced on a vehicle in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The viral video is being shared with the caption, "Royal Palms, Goregaon, behind Aarey Dairy, Unit # 7, Mumbai, Luckily window glass was up and shut"





The same video is also being widely shared on WhatsApp with the same misleading caption. BOOM received the video on our WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588)





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from a leopard attack in Assam’s Jorhat district in December 2022, and not from Goregaon, Mumbai.

We foundn replies to the viral video on Twitter where social media users pointed out that the video is not from Royal Palms, Goregaon but from Assam.

@mypowai this video is not Goregaon, this video is of Assam https://t.co/D5ygQtUZpa — 64 (@naren64) May 16, 2023

Taking a hint from this, we then searched on YouTube with the keywords "Assam leopard viral video" and found that the viral video is from December 2022 and was reported by several media outlets as from Jorhat, Assam.

Hindustan Times reported on the incident on December 27, 2022, stating that a leopard was seen jumping over barbed wire and attacking a van with people inside in Jorhat, Assam.

The report further stated that the incident had taken place at the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), and the big cat had come out of the forest which surrounds the campus.

The same visuals can be seen in the below video report as in the viral video.

The RFRI is located on the outskirts of Jorhat surrounded by forests and the leopard is believed to have intruded into the campus from there reported NDTV on December 27, 2022. The NDTV report also has the same visuals that can be seen in the viral video.





