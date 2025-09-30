No, Ladakh DGP Did Not Say Defence Minister Ordered Wangchuk’s Detention

A digitally altered video is being shared on social media falsely claiming that Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) S.D. Singh Jamwal admitted that activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained “without any evidence” on the instruction of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

BOOM found that the video contains an overlaid voice track to make the false claim. In the original press conference, Jamwal did not blame the Defence Minister or admit to detaining Wangchuk without evidence.

Ladakh DGP Jamwal on September 27, 2025 had addressed a press conference and stated that Wangchuk is being probed for having alleged links with Pakistan. The police chief had accused Wangchuk of being the key person behind the recent violent protest in Leh. On September 26, Wangchuk was taken into preventive custody under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail.

The Claim: Video shows Ladhak DGP saying they have arrested Wangchuk without evidence on the orders of Defence Minister

The 13 seconds video was posted on X by the handle @shalini_sh1 with the caption, "#BreakingNews: ADGP Ladakh Dr S D Singh admits that he arrested Sonam Wangchuk on the directions of the Indian Defence minister without any evidence. #Ladakh #SonamWangchuk"

What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Result

We analysed the viral video using the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. The tool gave the voice an authenticity score of 20/100, flagging it as highly likely to be a deepfake.









2) No such statement during Ladhak DGP PC

We checked the original press conference of Ladhak DGP Jamwal from September 27 and did not find any statement by him blaming Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The complete press conference can be seen below in which Jamwal had defend police action on protesters and had made several allegations against Wangchuk.

The visuals used in the video have been taken from a video posted by The New Indian Express on its YouTube channel. The outlet’s logo can be seen in the video. In the original nine-minute video, the audio does not match the voice heard in the viral video.



