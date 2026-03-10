Russia-Ukraine Drone Attack Video Falsely Shared As Iranian Strike In Bahrain

An unrelated video of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv in January 2026 is being falsely shared as visuals of an Iranian strike targeting a residential building in Manama, Bahrain.

On March 10, 2026, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior stated that one woman was killed and eight others were injured in an Iranian strike targeting a residential building in the capital, Manama.

The Claim: Video shows Iranian strike in Manama, Bahrain.

In a now deleted X post, NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul wrote, that the video showed the recent Iranian attack on a residential building in Manama, Bahrain.





Click here to view an archive.

Iranian state-owned news outlet Press TV also posted the same video earlier with the misleading claim.

Iran carried out a successful drone strike on a hotel in Bahrain which was residing the US military personnel.



Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/a9zne0rZJn — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 9, 2026





What We Found:

1) Video from January, 2026

We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens; search results showed that the video predates the ongoing conflict, and is from January 9, 2026.

We found that the video was posted on YouTube with the caption, "Jan 9, 2026, Kyiv. We are publishing footage of a Russian drone striking a residential building"





2) News reports on Russian drone strikes

We also found several news reports about Russian drone strikes on Kyiv on January 9, 2026. Reuters reported that Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early that day, killing four people, injuring at least 19, and causing significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.



