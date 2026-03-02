Ukraine Video Peddled As Iranian Strike On Israel's 'Nuclear Plant'

An old video of a fire breaking out at an arms depot in the eastern town of Balakliya in Ukraine, is being falsely shared as footage showing Iran destroying an Israeli nuclear power plant with missiles, allegedly causing radioactive leakage.

At least nine people were killed and around 27 others injured when an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential area in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, amid the ongoing wave of retaliatory attacks after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

The Claim:

The video is being shared on X with claim that it shows devastation after Iran allegedly struck Israel’s "nuclear plant".

BREAKING: 🇮🇱Israel’s Nuclear reactor power plant has been DESTROYED by multiple🇮🇷Iranian ballistic missiles, leaking radioactive material. pic.twitter.com/t2BM1FNDKL — GPX (@GPX_Press) March 2, 2026

What We Found:

1) 2017 Video from arms depot explosion in Ukraine

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens - search results showed that the video dates back to March 2017.

The video was posted on YouTube on March 24, 2017, with the caption that it shows the Balakliya ammunition depot in Ukraine exploding after it caught fire.

The same visuals can be seen from the 2 minutes timestamp below:

BBC had reported on March 23, 2017, that around 20,000 people were evacuated after a series of explosions took place at a massive arms depot in Balakliya.

The weapons stored in the warehouse were reportedly for Ukrainian forces fighting pro-Russian separatists in the east bordering Russia.



