Video From Sci-Fi Film Falsely Shared As Hurricane Devastation In Canada

A video from a science fiction movie showing several tornados creating havoc and destruction is being shared with the false claim that it is from Canada and the video has been bought for 1 million dollars by a 'China National Geographic Magazine'.

The viral video is being shared with the Gujarati caption which when translated reads, "A hurricane made landfall at Canada's Toronto Airport. Incredible! China National Geographic Magazine brought this video for 1 million, do watch it!.."





(In Gujarati - કુદરત સામે માનવનું કાંઈ પણ ચાલે નહીં વાવાઝોડાને કારણે કેનેડાના ટોરોન્ટોના એક એરપોર્ટ પર લેન્ડફોલ પડ્યું હતું. અદ્ભુત! ચાઇના નેશનલ જિયોગ્રાફિક મેગેઝિને આ વિડિઓ 1 મિલિયન ડોલરમાં ખરીદી છે, તેને જોવાની તક ગુમાવશો નહીં! વિડિઓ અવધિ: 4 મિનિટ 10 સેકંડ )

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from the 2014 science fiction movie - Into The Storm. The plot of the movie revolves around the devastation caused by a sudden storm in a city named Silverton.

On breaking the video into keyframes and performing a reverse image search using Google, the search results showed that the scenes in the viral clip are taken from the movie. The thumbnail of the trailer is also the same as the viral video.

On comparing the scenes in the trailer as in the viral clip, we can see that both match















