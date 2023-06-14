A video from February 2023 of a massive wave capsising a boat during a rescue operation by the US Coast Guard near the mouth of the Columbia River off the coast of Washington and Oregon is being shared with a false claim that it shows footage captured in the Arabian Sea during Cyclone Biparjoy.

Cyclone Biparjoy is currently in the Arabian Sea moving slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast and is expected to make landfall on June 15, 2023, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several old and unrelated videos are circulating as Cyclone Biparjoy.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from February 2023 taken during a rescue operation by the United States Coast Guard near the mouth of the Columbia River in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Washington and Oregon.

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex which search results showed news reports with the video stating that it is from February 3, 2023, captured by the US Coast Guard during a rescue operation.

The rescue operation happened near the mouth of the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon. The Pacific Northwest U.S. Coast Guard was diverted from training by a mayday call to save a man who was on the boat that capsised, according to CNN.

