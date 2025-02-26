An edited video featuring two unrelated clips overlaid with Bollywood music composer duo Ajay-Atul’s song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Ganesh aarti being played at the Dubai International Stadium after India’s victory over Pakistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

BOOM found that the viral video has been made merging two clips—one from the 50th-anniversary celebration at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where Deva Shree Ganesha song was played, and another showing visuals of a packed stadium from the India vs England match at Narendra Modi Stadium in February 2025.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is being hosted by Pakistan, however since India refused to travel to the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board opted for a hybrid model with India's matches to be held in Dubai. India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets on February 23, 2025, in a group game match in the tournament at the Dubai International stadium.



The video is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "After India's victory Ganesh Aarti was played, Front of Pakistanis our Ganesh aarti was played."





The same video is also being shared on Facebook overlaid with the song - Gajanana from the Bollywood movie Bajirao Mastani .

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video is a combination of two unrelated videos which are not shot at the Dubai International Stadium where the recent India vs Pakistan match was held.

We ran a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and the search results showed that they were two different videos that had been combined in the viral video.

The first segment in which the 'Deva Shree Ganesha' song that's from the 2012 Bollywood movie Agneepath which can be heard playing with people clapping is taken from the 50th-anniversary celebration at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. This celebration was held on January 19, 2025, with reports of several top cricketers attending the ceremony including India's ODI Captain Rohit Sharma and former Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar.

The same video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption stating that it was from the Wankhade Stadium where the song was played during the ceremony. The Bollywood music composer duo Ajay-Atul had also performed at this ceremony. We also found other videos of people dancing to the same song at the Wankhede Stadium.

This predates the India vs Pakistan match that was held on February 23, 2025.











A scoreboard of England - 175 / 8 can be seen in the video. This indicates that it is not from India vs Pakistan match.

The second segment in the viral video where a packed stadium can be seen has been taken from India's match with England during the third ODI of the series that was held early this month before the ICC Champions Trophy.





We then ran a reverse image search which showed that the video was posted on February 13, 2025 with the caption stating that is from the ODI match between India and England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.





India had played a three match ODI series against England that started in January, 2025. The video above is from the third match between both on February 12, 2025.



