Old UAE Fire Video Falsely Linked to Dubai Airport Drone Attack

An old video of a fire in the United Arab Emirates is being shared on social media with false claims linking it to recent Iranian drone attacks on Dubai International Airport. BOOM found that the video dates back to 2020 and is unrelated to the ongoing United States–Israel war on Iran

On March 16, a drone strike hit a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport, sparking a large fire and halting flights. This marked the third such attack since February 28.

The Claim:

The video is being shared on X with the caption claiming that Dubai International Airport is engulfed in flames following an Iranian drone strike.

Dubai's international airport is up in flames.



All thanks to one man's careless actions.pic.twitter.com/ftSCU1ZoHG — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) March 16, 2026

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What We Found:

1) Old video from 2020

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, showed that the video is from a market fire in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates.

A massive fire engulfed the public market in the new industrial area of #Ajman in the United Arab Emirates. See it from 6 different views.#UAE#UAEFIRE#AJMANBLAZE pic.twitter.com/MWbgUjRszu — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) August 5, 2020









The BBC had reported that a massive fire had broken out inside Ajman market on August 5, 2020. The fire reportedly broke out at 6:30 pm inside the emirate new industrial area in Ajman, some 50 km away from Dubai.