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Old UAE Fire Video Falsely Linked to Dubai Airport Drone Attack

BOOM found that the viral video is from August 2020, when a fire broke out at Ajman Market in the UAE.

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Old UAE Fire Video Falsely Linked to Dubai Airport Drone Attack

An old video of a fire in the United Arab Emirates is being shared on social media with false claims linking it to recent Iranian drone attacks on Dubai International Airport. BOOM found that the video dates back to 2020 and is unrelated to the ongoing United States–Israel war on Iran

On March 16, a drone strike hit a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport, sparking a large fire and halting flights. This marked the third such attack since February 28.

The Claim:

The video is being shared on X with the caption claiming that Dubai International Airport is engulfed in flames following an Iranian drone strike.

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What We Found:

1) Old video from 2020

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, showed that the video is from a market fire in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates.



The BBC had reported that a massive fire had broken out inside Ajman market on August 5, 2020. The fire reportedly broke out at 6:30 pm inside the emirate new industrial area in Ajman, some 50 km away from Dubai.


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US-Israel attack IranDubaiUAE
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Claim :   Video shows Dubai's international airport up in flames
Claimed By :  X handles
Fact Check :  False
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