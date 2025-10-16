No, Owaisi Did Not Reject A 'I Love Mohammad' Photo Frame

A video of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi refusing an 'I Love Mohammad' photo frame after noticing his photo placed beside the Gumbad-e-Khizra (the green dome over Prophet Muhammad's tomb in Medina) is being shared on social media with the misleading claim that he rejected it because he does not support the ongoing 'I Love Mohammad' protests.

The 'I Love Mohammad' banner protests began after Kanpur police filed an FIR on September 9 over a banner displayed on September 4 during a Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession. The FIR triggered demonstrations by Muslim groups across the country carrying 'I Love Mohammad' banners.

The Claim: Video shows Owasi refusing "I love Mohammad" frame over protests

In the 13 seconds video, Owasi can be heard objecting to the frame. The video is being shared with the caption mocking him saying, "Miyan Owaisi refused to take I love Muhammed painting citing refusal to endorse hooliganism in the name protests"

What We Found:

1) Reason leading to Owaisi objecting to the photo frame

Several news reports published on October 1 carried the longer version of the incident. In it, the AIMIM MP initially accepts the frame, but after noticing his picture placed beside the Gumbad-e-Khizra, he asks his supporters to cover his image with their hands while taking the photo. He then returns the frame, visibly upset.

This context is edited out of the viral video to make the false claim that he rejects the frame as he dosent endorse the protests.

2) Owaisi's stand on "I Love Mohammad" poster protests.

Owaisi has criticised Kanpur police over filling an FIR over 'I Love Muhammad' posters in Kanpur, arguing that expressions of faith should not be seen as provocative.

He also retweeted a post quote tweeting the viral video stating that he refused the frame because his image was placed next to the Dome of Khizra, which he considered inappropriate and disrespectful

The caption when translated reads, "@asadowaisi saheb took the frame in his hand with great respect but as soon as he saw his photo next to the Dome of Khizra, he said - 'why did you put my photo… here is Dome of Khizra, keep your hand, you keep your hand… don't do this brother… where did Dome of Khizra say, put me, you are making me a criminal… you keep this." This is the identity of a true Muslim who considers it a sin to see his photo next to the tomb of Khizra and the name of his Prophet (peace be upon him). Kindly don't share such post to make false propaganda.

