The Indian Express Front Page Screenshot On Modi–Jashodaben Marriage Is Fake

A viral screenshot claiming to show a 2015 Indian Express front page article carrying a headline that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “destroyed all evidences” of his wedding to his estranged wife Jashodaben is fake. BOOM found that The Indian Express has not published any such report and that the image has been digitally altered.

The Claim: The Indian Express reports, "Modi destroyed all evidence of our wedding: Jashodaben"

The newspaper screenshot is being shared on X with the article headline, “Modi destroyed all evidences of our wedding: Jasodaben.”

pic.twitter.com/r4DulWa33x — prof dr Arun Prakash Mishra 🇺🇲 (@profapm) February 7, 2026

What We Found:

1) The Indian Express dismisses the fake screenshot

The Indian Express posted on X on February 9, 2025, dismissing the fake screenshot stating that it is fabricated and that no such article was published by the newspaper.

🚨 The screenshot below is fabricated, and no such article has been published by The Indian Express. We urge readers to rely only on our official website and verified social media handles for accurate information, and to beware of fake pages/accounts attempting to pass themselves… https://t.co/fmKfPTPeET — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 9, 2026

2) The Indian Express November 20, 2015 archive

We checked The Indian Express archive from November 30, 2015, and found no headline or report matching the viral claim. The original front page from that day carried other news reports and no article about Narendra Modi and Jashodaben’s marriage or any interview with her.

3) Screenshot shows signs of digital manipulation

The viral screenshot also contains a visible error in the website address printed on the masthead reading “WWW.INDIANEXPRES.COM,” missing an “S.”

Additionally, several other headlines visible in the screenshot on the front page, including “What CBI asked Peter in Lie Test,” “The Paris template,” match stories published by The Indian Express that day. This indicates that the original newspaper page was digitally edited, with the fabricated article inserted into an otherwise authentic front page.

We also ran keyword searches using words like 'Modi', 'Jashodaben' 'marriage' 'evidence', but did not find any such Indian Express article matching the viral screenshot.



