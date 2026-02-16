Photos Of Modi, Sonia, Rahul With Jeffrey Epstein Are AI-Generated

After a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein related documents were released by the United States Justice Department, a series of AI-generated photos are being shared on social media falsely claiming to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi posing with the late convicted sex offender.

The photos show the three leaders separately appearing to pose or shake hands with Epstein at social gatherings.

On January 30, 2026, the US Department of Justice released a large trove of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, leading to global scrutiny of his contacts and email communications. In India, Opposition MPs on February 13, 2026, protested outside parliament demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned his alleged links to Epstein

The Claim: Photos show Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi with Jeffrey Epstein

The three photos are being shared on X with false claims that Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi were pictured with Epstein, and that the photos were revealed in the newly released files.

What We Found:



1) AI Detection tool results

We analysed the viral images using AI detection tools including Hive Moderation and an AI-vs-Human image detector. Both confirmed the photos are AI-generated.

Hive Moderation classified the Sonia Gandhi image as 100% AI-generated and the Modi-Epstein image with a 93.6% probability of AI/deepfake content, while the Rahul Gandhi image was classified as 100% AI-generated by the AI vs Human Image Detector.





BOOM also ran one photo by our partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit, who also confirmed that it is likely AI-generated.

2) Visual inconsistencies

The viral photos also contain mismatched lighting, distorted clothing textures and unnatural blending around faces. They also show unrealistic hand placement and inconsistent background blur, indicating they are digitally generated rather than real photographs.

Additionally, we found no photographs of Epstein with Modi, Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi in the documents released by the US Justice Department or any credible reporting which match the viral AI photos.



