A disturbing video of a woman being pulled out from her car forcibly, after she lands on the railway tracks is being shared on social media with captions identifying her as a Muslim.

BOOM found that the woman in the viral video is a Hindu and was identified as Vomika Soni. We reached out to the Cyberabad Police, who confirmed her identity and denied any communal angle to the incident.

Claim: Video Shows A Muslim Woman Driving Her Car On The Railway Tracks

The video shows visuals of a clash between a group of men and the woman who appears to wear a black attire that covers her face. Windows of her car are damaged as the mob tries to forcefully pull her out. The video is being shared on Facebook and WhatsApp with the caption, "Forget Abdul, even Fatima is not forgetting her purpose, some mullah has definitely brainwashed her. But how did she come here. This video is being told from Telangana." (Translated from the Hindi caption:अब्दुल तो छोड़ो फ़ातिमा भी अपना मकसद नहीं भूल रही है,पक्का किसी मुल्ले ने इसे ब्रेन वॉश किया हुआ है लेकिन ये आयी कैसे यहा पर, ये विडिओ तेलंगाना का बताया जा रहा है)

The video is distressing. Viewers discretion is advised.

What We Found

1. Incident From Telangana

We found multiple news reports on the incident which identified her as Vomika Soni (34) a native of Lucknow currently residing in Shankarpally in Telangana.

News reports featuring the same visuals stated that Soni was booked by the Cyberabad Police for driving her car on the railway tracks after being stopped by bystanders. The reports also mentioned that she has been mentally distressed recently after losing her job. Train movement on the Shankarpally–Hyderabad railway line was briefly disrupted due to the incident on June 26, 2025.

2. Cyberabad Police Rubbish Communal Angle

BOOM then reached out to Shankarpally Police Station, Cyberabad Police, who confirmed that the woman in the video is Vomika Soni, and is a Hindu. Shankarpally police inspector K Srinivas Goud told BOOM, "No she is not a Muslim, her name is Vomika Soni. She has been mentally disturbed. A medical examination is underway to know if she was under the influence of any drug."