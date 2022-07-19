Video Showing Printing Of Fake ₹50 And ₹200 Notes Revived

No News Found

By - Anmol Alphonso
  19 July 2022 3:29 PM GMT

Claim

A video showing a man assembling bundles of 50 rupee notes and another person recording it on the phone with printing machines in the background is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows fake currency being printed in Pakistan. (Caption: Cottage industry in Pakistan... Printing our India money as counterfeit money and circulating it in our country. Please send this video to everyone else this mission will not be successful for the person who took this video secretly.)

Fact

BOOM found that on a closer look, the words 'Bharatiya Children Bank' are clearly printed on the fake notes. The notes are also larger than legal tender printed by the Reserve Bank of India. BOOM was not able to establish where this video originated. However, a male voice speaking in Marathi can be heard. Possessing or producing material, which resembles Indian currency notes is illegal and punishable by Indian law. Similar notes have circulated in the past as real ones. In Feb 2017, news reports of an SBI ATM in Sangam Vihar, New Delhi dispensing fake 2000-rupee notes with 'Children Bank of India' had emerged. BOOM had fact-checked the same video in Janaury 2018 when it was being shared with misleading claims.

