An old video of United States singer Mary Millben praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticising and questioning Rahul Gandhi's leadership in an interview is viral with a false claim that she is a senior White House staffer.



Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, recently visited the U.S. on a four-day trip aimed at ‘strengthening the bond’ between the two countries. During his visit, he met with U.S. leaders and interacted with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have criticised Gandhi’s visit.

The viral video is being shared on X with the caption, "Mary Billman, a Senior White House Diplomatic level Officer on Leader of Propaganda (LoP) Rahul Gandhi."







In the viral video, Millben can be heard saying, "I don't know Mr. Rahul, so I certainly don't want to say any comments that would be unkind. But in listening to some of his speeches and his thoughts as it relates to his ambitions, I think it's very hard for any country of any citizens to sign up or vote for a leader who doesn't speak well of his country or her country. And I found that a lot of the comments that this gentleman would make, he spoke quite negatively about his country. And I think the mark of a great leader is to recognise the value of your heritage, to recognize the value of your country. And so I would just say, I believe that's why Prime Minister Modi is so beloved in India. And he's why he's so beloved across the world."

BOOM found that Mary Millben is a singer based in the US and not a White House staffer in the current administration as being claimed on social media posts.

Millben’s history of remarks on Modi and Gandhi

Interviews with Millben have gone viral before where she showers praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while being critical of Rahul Gandhi. The viral video is from a June 2023 interview. The specific segment as seen in the viral video begins at the 18-minute mark on YouTube, posted by The New Indian.

Millben had recently posted the 2023 interview on her X handle critising Gandhi over his recent US visit.



No one cares or is listening to Rahul Ghandi’s tour in the U.S. The American people are 100% focused on the 2024 presidential election and Rahul’s comments have zero bearing on the November outcome or the future of India. Rahul’s repeated statements that continue to degrade India… pic.twitter.com/BfdOChx3MG — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) September 11, 2024

Millben has been a supporter of Modi, prasing his government's decisions and in a June 2024 post reacting on the Indian general election exit polls on X had stated, " PM Modi is the best leader for India. Chosen by God and the people of Bharat."

Millben clarification on being called a 'White House staffer'



Additionally, Millben herself denied the claim that she is a 'US staffer' on X stating that she does not work for the White House and is a former White House presidential appointee to President George W Bush.

In reply to the viral posts she clarified, "Thank you for sharing. Correction: Ms. Millben does not work for The White House. And is a former White House Presidential Appointee to President George W. Bush and had performed for consecutive U.S. Presidents."





Millben is also a supporter of former US President Donald Trump and had sang the US National anthem at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July.







