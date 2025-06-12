Sudarshan News Falsely Claims Video Shows Calf Tied For Bakrid Sacrifice In Delhi

Sudarshan News shared a video on X with the false and communal claim that it showed a Muslim man taking a calf to be sacrificed on Bakrid in North East Delhi.

However, BOOM spoke to the calf’s owner, who clarified it was kept for domestic purposes and remains safe. Delhi Police also refuted the viral claim on X.

The Claim: Video Shows A Calf Being Taken To Be Sacrificed On Bakrid

The viral video was posted on X on June 7, 2025, by Sudarshan News with the caption when translated to English reads, "It seems that the Jihadis inside North East Delhi have refused to obey the government orders. Small cows are tied openly on Bakrid. And @DCPNEastDelhi appears to be sitting with his hands folded. That's why Usmanpur SHO sent all Gau Rakshaks to jail."

What We Found:

1. News Reports On Viral Video

We found several news reports on the incident which mention it is from Shriram Colony in North East Delhi where a video of cow owner Mohammad Sagir tying a calf on the road had gone viral. In these video reports we can see a cow and its calf alive and tied in the shed at Saghir's place.

2. DCP North East Delhi Refutes Claim On X



We also found that the official X handle of DCP North East Delhi had refuted the claim made by Sudarshan News.



The caption of the post reply by the police stated, "Mohd. Sageer r/o Sri Ram Colony runs a dairy in the area of Khajuri Khas and keeps various cows and buffaloes. The calf seen in the video is found safe at his dairy. The claim about her sacrifice on Eid are false and baseless. People are advised not to pay heed to rumors."

3. "The Calf And Cow Are Safe": Mohammad Sageer to BOOM

BOOM then reached out the owner of the calf seen in the video - Mohammad Sageer. Sageer clarified that he has raised cows for domestic purposes.

"This is on the day of Bakrid. We have a cow and a buffalo. The calf of the cow was tied outside the house. When two policemen came, they asked me to take it inside the house. After this they left. The cow and the calf are still safe in the house. It was not for sacrifice," he told BOOM.

4. Delhi Polic Posts Photo Of Calf

In another X post, Delhi Police also posted a photo of the same calf tied at Saghir's place on June 7 with a geo-location.

5. Delhi Govt Advisory On Eid

The Delhi government on June 5 had issued an advisory against the illegal sacrifice of cows, calves, and camels, as well as prohibiting animal sacrifices in public places such as roads, streets, or open areas for Bakrid which was on June 6.











