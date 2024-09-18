Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reiterated a misleading claim that Bengaluru Police placed an idol of Lord Ganesha "behind bars,” falsely suggesting that Hindus were prohibited from celebrating Ganesh Utsav in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

BOOM previously fact-checked the claim and found it to be misleading. The incident being cited is from a protest in Bengaluru on September 13, when Hindutva organisations had brought a Ganesha idol to a protest. The protest was against communal violence that broke out in Karnataka's Mandya region. As protests were prohibited, Bengaluru Police arrested the protesters and placed the idol in a police van. The idol was later immersed by the police in accordance with rituals.

Modi first made the claim during a public rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana on September 14, 2024. "Appeasement is the biggest goal for Congress. Today, the situation has become such that under the rule of Congress in Karnataka, even Ganpati Ji is being put behind bars. The whole country is celebrating Ganesh Utsav today… and Congress is also creating obstacles in the worship of Vighnaharta," he said.

The same claim was shared by BJP Haryana and Political Kida on X. BOOM has previously fact-checked both these accounts for posting misinformation.



Click here to view, and here for an archive



Modi repeated the same claim on September 17, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, during a function where he inaugurated development projects in the state. "..In Karnataka, where there is their (Congress) government, there they have committed a greater crime. These people put Lord Ganesh idol behind bars. The whole country was disturbed by the images," Modi claimed. The BJP's official X handle amplified the misleading claim.

FACT-CHECK: Was a Ganesh Idol Detained by Bengaluru Police?

BOOM found that the claim that Bengaluru Police put a Ganesh idol "behind bars" is misleading. The incident cited by the prime minister is from a protest in Bengaluru, when Hindutva organisations brought a Ganesha idol to a protest on September 13, 2024, against communal violence that broke out in Karnataka's Mandya region on September 11.



As protests in Bengaluru were prohibited, the police arrested the protesters and placed the idol in a police van. Bengaluru Police told BOOM that the idol was later immersed following proper rituals.

BOOM had previously debunked the same false and communal claim that had gone viral with photos of the Ganesh idol placed in a police van.

What do reports say on the incident of the Ganesh idol placed in a police van?



According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place on September 13 near Bengaluru’s Town Hall, where a group was protesting and demanding an inquiry into the Mandya communal violence.

Despite lacking permission to protest at that location—since demonstrations in Bengaluru are only allowed in Freedom Park—police arrived to detain the protesters, one of whom was carrying a Ganesha idol. The police placed the idol in an empty van, which attracted media attention after the photos went viral. The Times of India also reported that the idol was later transported in a jeep.

Deccan Herald reported that around 40 protesters attempting to demonstrate in front of the Town Hall were taken into preventive custody.

Bengaluru Police Clarify: Ganesh Idol Was Seized, Later Immersed Following Rituals

Bengaluru Central DCP Shekhar H. Tekkannavar had clarified to BOOM on September 16, stating that the Ganesh idol was seized from a protester and was later immersed as per rituals.

"Hindutva organizations protested at Town Hall, Bengaluru, in violation of a Karnataka High Court order restricting protests at Freedom Park, related to the Nagamangala Ganesh procession incident. Some protesters were carrying a Ganesh idol, causing public nuisance," DCP Tekkannavar had told BOOM.



He further added that the police detained the protesters and later immersed the Ganesh idol following religious rituals and formalities. DCP Shekhar also provided pictures of the idol's immersion to BOOM which can be seen below:







Bengaluru Central DCP's official X handle also posted a clarification with the above collage on the incident and stated that the idol was later immersed by authorities with rituals.

Clarification regarding viral social media posts stating that authorities snatched Ganesh idol from devotees going for immersion near Town Hall in Bengaluru... — DCP Central Division,ಉಪ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ವಿಭಾಗ (@DCPCentralBCP) September 15, 2024





PM Modi, BJP leaders and right wing X handles amplify misleading claim



Besides PM Modi, other BJP leaders including Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, MP Tejasvi Surya, and Smriti Irani, claimed that the incident was a disrespect to Lord Ganesha. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also commented on the incident claiming that the Karnataka Congress government had stopped Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

Communal Violence in Mandya that triggered the protest in Bengaluru



The protest in Bengaluru on September 13, 2024, was called against a violent communal clash that had erupted in Nagamangala in Mandya district, Karnataka on September 11 during a Ganesh Chathurthi procession.

The incident occurred near a mosque, where miscreants resorted to arson, stone pelting, and vandalism, prompting police to impose prohibitory orders. PTI had reported that the police have arrested 52 individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.



