Video Of 'Oxygen Express' Train Falsely Shared As Aid From Pakistan

A video showing an Indian Railways' Oxygen Express train with seven tankers leaving from Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra for Visakhapatnam is being shared with a false claim that it shows medical aid arriving from Pakistan to India.

The viral clip is being shared in the backdrop of India facing the second COVID-19 wave with reports of shortage of oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients and healthcare facilities being overwhelmed in the country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed solidarity with India on April 24, 2021, and offered to provide India with ventilators and other relief items.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

In the viral clip a train carrying tankers can be seen. The clip is being shared with the caption, "Oxygen tanker left Pakistan for India after #PM Imran Khan's announcement"



On searching on Facebook with the same caption we found that the clip was being shared with the false claim.





BOOM found that the viral clip shows an Indian Railways' Oxygen Express train with seven tankers leaving from Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai on April 19, 2021, to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh where it will be loaded with medical oxygen for Maharashtra.

On performing a keyword search with the relevant keywords, we found news reports which stated that the Ro-Ro service with seven empty tankers had departed from Kalamboli goods yard for Visakhapatnam steel plant where it would be loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen according to the Indian Railway Ministry.

The same shot of tankers loaded on the train from the viral clip can also be seen in this news report.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on April 19, 2021, had tweeted the same clip stating that seven empty tankers departed from Kalamboli, Mumbai to Vizag, Andhra Pradesh to load liquid medical oxygen.

Railways is running its first Oxygen Express in its fight against COVID-19. The Ro-Ro service with 7 empty tankers departed from Kalamboli, Maharashtra for Vizag today.

Oxygen Express will move via a green corridor for loading with Liquid Medical Oxygen. pic.twitter.com/TonlClDdQf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

Additionally, we can also spot the same clip in this report by The Hindustan Times on the Oxygen Express train.





