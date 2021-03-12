Haryana Trust Vote: Old Photo Of CM Khattar And Hooda Shared As Recent

A photo from November 2019 of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda is being shared with the false claim that both were seen smiling together after the no-confidence motion was defeated in the state assembly.

The Congress led by Hooda had moved a no-confidence motion against the Khattar government in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protest. On March 10, 2021, the ruling BJP-JJP alliance managed to win the trust vote in the assembly with a comfortable majority of 55 votes while the Opposition could manage only 32 votes.

In the viral photo, Khattar can be seen standing at the left, while Hooda is seen standing towards the right and shaking hands with another leader who's standing in between both of them.

The photo is being shared to imply that Hooda who is the Congress opposition leader in the state and Khattar are both hand-in-glove. The caption when translated reads, "This photo today shows who's in cohorts with whom. Politics has become full of two faced snakes"





(In Hindi - आज की यह फोटो बता रही है कि कौन किससे मिला हुआ है...!!! सियासत में दो मुंहे सांप ज्यादा हो गए हैं..)

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that photo is being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is from November 2019, when Ranbir Singh Gangwa Prajapati was being greeted by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for being elected as the deputy speaker of the Haryana assembly.

On performing a reverse image search using Google Images, we found a PTI report carried by Deccan Herald with the viral photo on November 26, 2019, reporting that the Haryana assembly had elected Ranbir Singh Gangwa Prajapati as the deputy speaker of the assembly.

The man seen standing between Khattar and shaking hands with Hooda is Prajapati who was then elected and was being greeted by both when the photo was taken.





