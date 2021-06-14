No, Modi Did Not Change Outfit Four Times In A Day To Meet State Leaders

A collage of four photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting state leaders on different days is being shared with a false claim that the event is from the same day and that he changed his outfit four times for each event.

The photos show Modi in different outfits with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, and Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla.



The collage is being shared with the caption which translated from Hindi reads, "Met four people yesterday and changed clothes only four times, what a fakir, come on blind devotees you'll are welcome"





(In Hindi - कल चार लोगों से मिले और चार बार ही कपड़े चेंज किये ... गजब की फकीरी है....... आ जाओ अन्धभगतों स्वागत है आपका)





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the four photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, and Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, are from different days in June 2021 and not take on the same day as being claimed.

A reverse image search using Google Images on each of the photos showed that the claim that PM Modi wore four different outfits in a single day while meeting them is false.



Photo 1: PM Modi meets Assam CM Sarma (June 2, 2021)

We found that the photo was taken on June 2, 2021, when Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had met PM Modi after assuming his role as the new Chief Minister of Assam. Sarma had tweeted the same photo of the interaction.

Gratitude 💐



His towering vision has taken India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi's generosity. It's a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam.



Met Adarniya PM & took his blessings today. pic.twitter.com/RJccUij03q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

Photo 2: PM Modi meets UP CM Yogi (June 11, 2021)



The photo of PM Modi meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi was taken on June 11, 2021, and had been tweeted by the PMO.

Photo 3: PM Modi meets Uttarakhand CM Rawat (June 7, 2021)

The meeting with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat took place on on June 7, 2021, and the PMO had tweeted the photo of the interaction on that day.

Photo 4: PM Modi meets Manipur Governor Heptulla (June 10, 2021)

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla met with Modi on June 10, 2021





