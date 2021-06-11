Fake ABP News Screenshot Peddled As MP Minister Rebelling With 30 MLAs

A fake graphic claiming to be from ABP News is being shared with a false claim that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has rebelled along with 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs destabilising the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led state government.

The fake screenshot is being shared in the backdrop of ABP News reporting that there has been an alleged rift between Mishra and Chouhan during a cabinet meeting, however, Mishra has denied any rift with the chief minister.

The viral graphic has an ABP News breaking news ticker that reads, "Narottam Mishra has rebelled along with 30 MLAs" and the ticker below it reads, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to lose power"

The graphic is being shared with the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra rebelled along with 30 MLAs. Looks like there will be Khela Hobe in Madhya Pradesh too"





(In Hindi - मध्य प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा 30 विधायकों के साथ बागी हुए. लगता है मध्यप्रदेश में भी खेला होवे)

On searching with the same caption, we found that the fake screenshot was being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral ABP News screenshot on Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra rebelling with 30 BJP MLAs is fake. We found that the photo of Mishra used in the viral screenshot is from an old ABP News report and the news ticker has been edited to make the false claim.

Mishra had taken to Twitter on June 7, 2021, rubbishing speculations of political change in the state stating that, "The news going around is completely baseless, misleading and untrue. BJP is united under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji and VD Sharma ji. Shivraj ji was the Chief Minister of the state, is the Chief Minister and will remain the Chief Minister"



The photo of Mishra used in the fake screenshot is taken from an ABP News report dated September 24, 2020, over Mishra's statement then on not wearing a mask. At the 1.27 minutes timestamp we can spot the same photo.

Additionally, we found several discrepancies between the viral screenshot and the original ABP News breaking news ticker. On observing the fake graphic we spotted that the font and format do not match the ABP News tickers which shows that it has been edited.

The breaking news ticker is different in the original ABP News format than in the viral screenshot and on comparing the font we can see that font size is bigger in the viral image.

