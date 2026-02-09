AI-Generated Image Of 'Bus Stuck' On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover Viral As Real

An AI-generated image purportedly showing a bus stuck on the newly built flyover in Thane’s Mira-Bhayandar is being falsely shared on social media as real.

BOOM's analysis of the image reveals clear signs of digital manipulation, the most notable being a visible Gemini AI watermark. Furthermore, results from an AI-detection tool confirm that the photo is synthetic and does not depict a real incident.

The Mira-Bhayandar flyover, a component of the Mumbai Metro Line 9 project, recently drew significant attention for its unusual design, where a four-lane stretch tapers into two lanes. While social media users raised safety concerns and alleged poor planning, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) defended the structure, stating it is part of a phased plan to eventually integrate with the metro corridor.

The Claim: Photo shows a bus stuck on the newly built Mira-Bhayandar flyover

The photo is being shared on X with the caption, "Gujarat model of development in Mumbai."

The same photo was also posted by Kerala Congress's X handle.

What We Found

BOOM found that the viral image is not a real photograph but a digitally rendered visual created using generative AI.

1) AI Detection Tool Result

We ran the image through the AI-detection tool Hive Moderation, which flagged the photo as 86.5% likely to be AI-generated.





2) Gemini Watermark

A detailed inspection of the bottom right corner of the image reveals a Gemini AI watermark. This indicates the image was produced or modified using Google's Gemini AI tool.















We also ran the photo through Google Gemini Pro which also detected the SynthID watermark, and indicated that most or all of this image was generated or edited using Google's Al tools.




