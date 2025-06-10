Video Of Sexual Abuse Of Minor In Meghalaya Viral With False Communal Claim

The story describes a case of child sexual abuse, reader discretion is advised.

A disturbing video of a man sexually abusing a minor, is being peddled with a communal spin that the accused is a Muslim. The viral posts also claim that the incident is from Assam.



BOOM found that the incident is from Shillong, Meghalaya, and the accused Himan Gogoi, has since been arrested.

The Claim:

A recording of a CCTV footage, showing a man sexually abusing a school girl, by forcefully lifting her skirt and taking pictures on his phone is viral on X. The account @MithilaWaala run by Amitabh Chaudhary, posted it on X with the caption claiming the accused is a Muslim and the survivor a Hindu.

The video is being shared with the text, “Jihadi in Assam arrested for molesting a school girl by lifting her skirt and clicking her photo … he told her that he will blackmail her with this. Police identified and arrested him with the help of CCTV footage. Such people don’t deserve to breathe.”

BOOM has previously debunked communal misinformation posted by the handle.

What We Found:

1. Incident From Meghalaya

BOOM found that the incident is from Umsohsun locality in the East Khasi Hills region of Meghalaya's capital of Shillong. We also found several news reports from May 30, 2025, including the Times Of India, identifying the accused as Himan Gogoi (24).

2. Arrested Accused Is Not From The Muslim Community

The Meghalaya police in press release, said that an investigation of the video showed that two similar incidents of sexual assault against minors had been registered in Shillong in May 2025. The police after identifying the accused as Himan Gogoi, arrested him on May 28, 2025 from Jorhat, Assam. The police also said that the accused is a serial offender and has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

3. Meghalaya Police Refutes Communal Claim

BOOM reached out to Vivek Syiem, Superitendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, who refuted the viral claim that the accused is a Muslim, adding that there is no communal angle to the incident. We also spoke with Princess Giri Rashir, a reporter from East Mojo covering the case, who corroborated the same.



