A deepfake video falsely showing United States President Donald Trump announcing a ban on Tesla production in the US is being widely shared on the internet.

BOOM found multiple evidence from deepfake detection tools confirming that the video has been generated through artificial intelligence.

The Claim:

The video, shared widely since yesterday (archived here), shows Trump allegedly calling Teslas “junk cars” and announcing a production ban "effective immediately." The video implies that Trump's decision stems from his public fallout with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

What We Found: Video Is AI-Generated

The video is fabricated and AI-generated, according to multiple AI analysis tools.

No legitimate reports: We also did not find any verified statements by Trump, indicating a ban on Tesla production

Source account posts satirical deepfakes: The video was first posted by @dangerousaireturns on Instagram, a page exclusively posting AI-generated content as satire.

Original Visuals Has No Such Statements: Through a reverse image search we traced the video to Trump's appreciation speech of Elon Musk on May 31, 2025, during the latter's last day in the White House. We compared the two videos and found that the viral deepfake version was horizontally flipped, but was an exact match with the other. In the original video, Trump made no such statement to indicate the banning of Tesla production.

DAU confirm deepfake: BOOM consulted with our partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit. DAU ran the video through several deepfake detection tools , and the results are as follows:

Hive AI's visual detector marked several frames as deepfakes. Hive AI audio classifier labeled most of the voice as AI-generated, except the first 10 seconds.









Voice clone detection tool Hiya also found a high likelihood of the audio being generated using AI.









Four of the deepfake audio detection models at Deepfake-o-meter flagged the audio with high confidence as AI-generated using four separate detectors.