Video Of Manoj Bajpayee Endorsing RJD Is Edited With AI

An Amazon Prime ad featuring Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has been overlaid with a fake AI-generated audio to falsely claim that he is endorsing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the next government in Bihar.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025, with the counting scheduled for November 14. Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, is leading the Mahagathbandhan alliance against the ruling NDA alliance headed by JD(U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Claim: Video shows Manoj Bajpayee agreeing that on November 14, a Tejashwi Yadav–led government will come to power in Bihar.

In the 1.16 minutes video, Bajpayee is seen speaking to multiple people who appear to remind him that “Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government in Bihar on November 14.”

The video is being shared with the caption on X and Facebook which when translated reads, "On November 14, a Tejaswi government is coming to Bihar."

What We Found:

1) Original Video from Amazon Prime Ad

We found that the original video is from an Amazon Prime ad uploaded on YouTube on November 1, 2023 with the title, "Your Amazon Prime Recommendation FT. Manoj Bajpayee".

In the original ad, several people stop Bajpayee to recommend different Amazon Prime shows. In the viral video, these dialogues have been removed, and a fake AI-generated audio track has been added to falsely claim that he endorsing the RJD.

The original ad can be seen below:





2) AI voice detection tool result

We analysed the viral video using the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector which confirmed the audio is an AI-generated deepfake. Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 1/100, flagging it as highly likely to be a deepfake.





Additionally, a small “spoof” disclaimer can be seen at the bottom of the video, but its placement makes it easy to miss at first glance.

3) Bajpayee's statement

On October 16, 2025, Manoj Bajpayee took to X denying the claim, stating the video is "a fake, patched-up edit.”

The post read, "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN."

I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge… https://t.co/teeCJLhgvI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 16, 2025




