Modi’s ‘India Motherland, Israel Fatherland’ Remark Shared Without Context

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he refers to India and Israel as the motherland and fatherland of Indian born Jews has been clipped to make misleading claims.

BOOM found that the video omits context from his speech that he delivered at Israel’s parliament the Knesset on February 25, 2026. In his speech, Modi was referring specifically to the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel.

Modi addressed Israel's parliament, the Knesset, during his two day visit to Israel. He underlined the strength of India-Israel cooperation, especially the movement of workers and professionals, and said the partnership contributes not only to national interests but also to global stability and prosperity.

The Claim

The 10-second video was posted on X by Kerala Congress with the caption, "India is the Motherland, Israel is the Fatherland." At this rate, External Affairs will soon need a DNA test kit."

"India is the Motherland, Israel is the Fatherland."



At this rate, External Affairs will soon need a DNA test kit. pic.twitter.com/Zuj1IQks42 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) February 26, 2026

“Israel is a Fatherland” ??



Wtf does this even mean.😭😭



Why does he always say something that causes global embarrassment ?🤡pic.twitter.com/2ONdHjVb5E — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) February 25, 2026





What We Found:

1) Modi's Knesset Speech

We watched Modi’s full speech at Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, delivered on February 25, 2026, and found that the viral video has been taken out of context.

In his address, Modi was speaking about the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel and their contribution to both the countries.

At around the 13.33 minutes timestamp, he says, "Today, a vibrant Indian-origin Jewish community lives here. They have contributed to the building of modern Israel, in laboratories and hospitals, in classrooms, and also on the battlefield. They hold firmly that Israel is their fatherland and India their motherland. We are proud of them."







We also checked the official transcript posted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The transcript also shows that Modi was referring to Jewish Indians.





