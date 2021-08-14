Hashtag Tracker: Who Is Trending #BoycottRadhikaApte, And Why?

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has been trending on Twitter since Friday, but not in a good way - social media users are calling for her boycott, using the hashtag #BoycottRadhikaApte. The outrage was for nothing she did recently, but for a film she starred in six years ago.



Social media users tweeting out this hashtag were outraging about Apte's choice of doing intimate and nude scenes for Leena Yadav's 2015 drama Parched, due to some screenshots from the film going viral. Most of the tweets also contained a screenshot from the film, showing Apte kissing her co-actor.

BOOM analysed the tweets and found a strong connection between the accounts to the right-wing, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party. We also traced three verified accounts of BJP members, along with a verified handle of Hindutva and BJP supporter, who were all followed by top BJP leaders.



The Right-Wing Connection



While Twitter Explore showed over 14,000 tweets being made with the hashtag, BOOM was only able to scrape around 3,000 tweets.

Furthermore, throughout the course of our analysis, we found many of the tweets being deleted intermittently. It aligns with a similar trend we have observed with other hashtags promoted by the right-wing, where tweets are deleted on the same day, minutes after a hashtag begins to trend

Due to this, we were unable to find the exact number of tweets that have been posted with the hashtag recently.











On Friday, August 13, the hashtag started being tweeted right after 7am. We found that the initial tweets frequently carried text that asked for making the hashtag trend in the platform.

Most of these accounts visibly appeared to be supporters of the right-wing Hindutva ideology, and also BJP supporters.

Verified BJP Members, Supporters In The Midst

Furthermore, we also found a number of verified accounts tweeting out this hashtag. From 10am onwards on Friday, the hashtag was tweeted out primarily by verified news media outlets reporting on the trend.

However, from 7am to 8.30am, the only verified accounts to tweet it out were right-wing BJP supporter Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2), and three members of the Bharatiya Janata Party - Anil Sharma (@AnilSharma4BJP), Manish SIngh (@MSinghBJP) and Arun Yadav (@beingarun28).

WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ANYTHING WHICH GOES AGAINST OUR CULTURE 🚩 #BoycottRadhikaApte — Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) August 13, 2021

WE SHOULD UNITE TO PROTECT OUR CULTURE 🚩 #BoycottRadhikaApte — Anil Sharma 🇮🇳 (@AnilSharma4BJP) August 13, 2021

ITS TRENDING ON 5TH FOLKS



LETS UNITE AND TAKE PLEDGE TO PROTECT OUR CULTURE AT ANY COST 🚩 #BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/bzc4zqT8jg — Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) August 13, 2021

किसी भी देश के युवा को अगर मानसिक रूप से विकृत और विक्षिप्त बना दिया जाए, तो वह देश अपने आप ही बरबाद हो जायेगा. और ऐसा ही कुछ भारत के साथ वर्षो से एंटरटेनमेंट और फिल्मो के जरिये किया रहा है.#BoycottRadhikaApte — Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) August 13, 2021

While Devnath, Singh and Sharma have still kept their tweets up, Yadav - who is leads BJP's IT Cell in Haryana - deleted the tweet he made with the hashtag.





You can find the deleted link here, and a link to the comment to the tweet above, by user Kodineya Surender Sharma, here.

Yadav was also tagged on many of the tweets carrying the viral hashtag.



Furthermore, all four of them followed each other, and were also followed by other top BJP leaders, including Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) was also followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some SSRians Jumped In As Well



We also found a number of tweets by supporters of conspiracy theories around Sushant Singh Rajput, who call themselves SSRians, who used this hashtag for calling out Apte for apparently insulting Rajput in the past.

SSR Fan

Radhika Apte thinks SSR was "most overrated actor" ...#BoycottRadhikaApte https://t.co/5MIN1SXMnf — Amit Pandey 🇮🇳 (@ISHUPANDEY) August 13, 2021

2 weeks ago, I saw an interview of Radhika in which she says "Sushant Singh Rajput is the most overrated actor" be4 that interview I never even knew who she was. I guess karma works very well especially when you talk bad about SSR



Fight Until SSR Gets Justice#BoycottRadhikaApte — 𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖓𝖞𝖒𝖔𝖚𝖘 🕊️🌟 𝙨𝙖𝙠𝙪𝙧𝙖 (@anonymousakura) August 13, 2021

#BoycottBollywood Forever

We have to save our country from Bullywood #BoycottRadhikaApte



CBI Probe SSR Murder Proofs #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Sushant Singh Rajput (@ITS___ssr) August 13, 2021

Some Were Opposing The Trend



Later on in the day, we found more and more tweets by people who opposed the hashtag, and used it in tweets to call out the outrage as misogynist in nature.

#BoycottRadhikaApte

ISTG the way these men are so Pressed by Radhika ✋🤡 pic.twitter.com/goIqCRBLIh — Nushhhhhh 🧣 (@Anushka17098716) August 13, 2021

Yesterday they had a problem with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor naming their son, today they have a problem with Radhika Apte?

I wonder who's on the agenda for tomorrow. #BoycottRadhikaApte — Elina (@LawyerInBaking) August 13, 2021