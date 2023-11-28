A fake screenshot of an Instagram story by Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah posting a cryptic Instagram story saying "sometimes being greedy is good and being loyal isn’t" is being shared on social media. BOOM found that the Bumrah has not posted any such story on his official handle.

Bumrah posted a cryptic Instagram story on November 28, 2023, at 10.15 am reading, "Silence is sometimes the best answer". This has led to speculation online with several people linking it to the news of former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya returning to the Mumbai Indians on November 27.



The viral screenshot was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the handle @musafir_hu_yar with the caption, "Bumrah insta story". The screenshot of the Instagram story reads, "being greedy is good and being loyal isn’t".







Click here to view



The same fake screenshot was then picked up by CNBC TV 18, who reported on the viral screenshot in a report titled, "Jasprit Bumrah unfollows Mumbai Indians on Instagram". In the story it claimed that he had deleted the Instagram story. "Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has unfollowed Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, sparking speculation about his future with the franchise. Bumrah, in a series of cryptic messages shared via Instagram Stories, stated, "Sometimes being greedy is good and being loyal isn't"..," the news outlet claimed.





Click here to view, and here for an archive



Several other verified X accounts also shared the fake screenshot.





Click here to view



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral Instagram screenshot of the story is fake and Jasprit Bumrah has not posted any cryptic Instagram story saying, "sometimes being greedy is good and being loyal isn’t".

We checked Bumrah's official Instagram account when he had posted his first Instagram story on November 28, 2023 at 10.15 am saying, "Silence is sometimes the best answer". The below screenshot was taken at 11.11 am.

The fake screenshot was posted on X at 11.26 am, reading posted 39 minutes ago, which means it would of been posted at 10.47 am, however since Bumrah posted his first story at 10.15, he did not post any other story on his Instagram account, as seen by BOOM too.







Click here to view Bumrah's account



If Bumrah had posted the viral screenshot, there would be several other screenshots of his story, however there is only one screenshot of that story online.

Additionally, the screenshot timestamp mentioned in that screenshot matches with an X post by Mufaddal Vohra, who tweets frequently about cricket-related updates. Vohra had tweeted on Bumrah's 10.15 am Instagram story and had posted a screenshot on X. Here the timestamp reads 39 minutes ago.

This same screenshot seems to have been edited and shared with the false claim. A comparison can be seen below.







