Several Indian social media users have falsely claimed that the Maldives has handed over 28 islands to India recently and that an agreement was signed to that effect.

BOOM found that the claim is false and originated after social media users misinterpreted a 'handover ceremony' of water and sewerage facilities, which were built with financial assistance from India in 28 islands in the Maldives. The projects were financed through a line-of-credit facility by the EXIM Bank of India.



India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently concluded a three-day-visit to Maldives, which was the first high level visit from New Delhi after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who is considered as anti-India andpro-Beijing, assumed office in November last year.

Diplomatic relations between both countries have been strained since January when three Maldives ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians. In response Indian right wing social media users called on Indians to boycott travelling to the Maldives and choose local holiday destinations such as Lakshadweep instead.

The false claim is circulating against this backdrop.

One Facebook user claimed, "India bought 28 islands from Maldives. Maldives handover its 28 Islands to India. President Muizzu himself signed the agreement."





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the claim is false and that Indian right wing social media users have misinterpreted a 'handover ceremony' of water and sewerage public works projects in 28 Maldives islands built with financial assistance from the EXIM Bank of India, as the Maldives handing over 28 islands to India.

We found an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs on Jaishankar’s recent visit to Maldives which said the same.

"At the President's Office, EAM and Foreign Minister jointly inaugurated, in the presence of President Muizzu, India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted project of water and sewerage network in 28 islands of Maldives," the statement read.









Additionally, we also found a press release by Maldives President Muizzu's office which also mentioned the same.

"His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu attended the ceremony for the “official handover of the water and sewerage facilities in 28 islands, with the assistance of Government of India, financed through the Line of Credit Facility by the EXIM Bank of India," the statement said.





Maldives President Muizzu also posted on August 10, 2024, on the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives.



It was a pleasure to meet @DrSJaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives. I thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister @narendramodi for always supporting the Maldives. Our enduring partnership… pic.twitter.com/fYtFb5QI6Q — Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) August 10, 2024





Furthermore, the Indian government's fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check, also posted on X denying the viral claim. The caption of the post read, "This claim is Fake. India & Maldives jointly inaugurated projects of water and sewerage network in 28 islands of Maldives"

Several social media posts claim that the President of Maldives has signed an agreement to hand over 28 islands of Maldives to India#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is Fake



✅ India & Maldives jointly inaugurated projects of water and sewerage network in 28 islands of Maldives pic.twitter.com/J6Vyb6D7KZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 13, 2024



