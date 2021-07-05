Viral Photo Of Elderly Man Chained To A Bed Is Not Of Father Stan Swamy

A photo of a 92-year-old murder convict from Uttar Pradesh is viral as late Stan Swamy, a tribal activist and accused in the Bhima Koregaon case who died of a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Dr. Ian D'Souza, medical director of Holy Family Hospital informed the Bombay High Court that Swany (84) suffered a cardiac arrest early morning on July 3, 2021 following which he was put on a ventilator and then declared dead at 1:24 pm on Monday.

The high court had scheduled a special hearing today after Swamy's lawyers moved an urgent plea this morning in light of his deteriorating condition. However, the 84-year-old Jesuit priest died an hour before the hearing could commence.

Also Read: Father Stan Swamy Dies At 84, Ahead Of Bail Hearing At Bombay HC

In the photo, a senior citizen is seen sitting on a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask with his feet chained to the bed railing. The photo is being shared with a caption that claims he is Swamy and reads, "Fr Stan Swamy passed away today at 1.30 pm, says Dr D'Souza from Holy Family Hospital to Bombay HC."

Click here to view

Click here to view, and here for an archive

BOOM also received the viral clip on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) enquiring if it is shows father Stan Swamy.

Also Read: 2018 Video Of Attack On Petrol Pump Revived As Protest Against Price Hike

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the old man in the viral photo is Baburam Singh (92), a convicted murderer, who was admitted following breathing issues and was chained to his hospital bed during treatment in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district in May 2021.

A reverse image search using Google, showed news reports about Singh and his hospital visit in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.



NDTV reported on May 13, 2021, that after the picture was posted on social media UP Additional Director General (Jail), Anand Kumar ordered warden Ashok Yadav's suspension and sought clarification from his supervisory officer.

Singh, who was brought to Etah jail on February 6, 2021, after being convicted in the murder case, is a resident of district's Kulla Habibpur village reported Times Of India on May 14, 2021.



