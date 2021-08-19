Photo Of A 2014 Street Play In London Falsely Linked To Afghanistan

BOOM reached out to a Kurdish activist who confirmed that the photo is from a street play held in London to raise awareness about the Islamic State's atrocities against women in Iraq and Syria.

By - Karen Rebelo
  |  19 Aug 2021 12:36 PM GMT
An image from a street play by Kurdish political activists in London in 2014 to raise awareness about atrocities against women by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, has been revived claiming it shows the Taliban auctioning Afghan women.

The disturbing image shows at least two veiled women whose wrists are bound by chains and a man who is supposed to be their ISIS captor.

The photo has gone viral over the past few days as the world worries about the safety, future and the devastating loss of fundamental rights of Afghan women under the hardline Islamic regime.

BOOM found that the photo is from a mock "Islamic State sex slave market" in London in 2014 to raise awareness about the plight of women in regions occupied by the Islamic State. BOOM debunked a video of the same street play earlier. (see links below)

The image was tweeted by Shefali Vaidya - a right wing columnist.

The photo has also been going viral on Facebook with different captions in Hindi.





FACT CHECK

The photo is from a street play in London by Kurdish activists to draw attention to plight of women captured by the terrorist outfit ISIS or Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Kurdistan in northern Iraq is a semi-autonomous region.

The controversial stunt was carried out in London in front of the Houses of Parliament, Leicester Square and Downing Street, according to Newsweek which covered the protest in October 2014.

BOOM has debunked videos from the street play earlier. (See links below)

The BBC reported that the event was organised by Compassion 4 Kurdistan. The article quoted Ari Murad, who worked with the Kurdish campaign group.

BOOM tracked down Murad's facebook page and found a video of the same street play uploaded in March 2016. The caption, which mentions the cameraman and actors and opening credits in the video make it clear the visuals are not real. BOOM also reached out to Murad who confirmed the same.

The same actors can be seen in the first few seconds of the video.


BOOM has been debunking viral misinformation and disinformation since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. You can view our fact-check articles in the thread below.



