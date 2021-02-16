Old Pic Peddled As Tractor Rally In Germany To Support Indian Farmers

A viral image showing tractors lined up on a road is being shared on social media with captions falsely claiming that a tractor rally has been organised in Germany to show solidarity with the ongoing farmers protest in India.

BOOM found that while the viral image was from Germany, it was clicked in November 2019 by Associated Press photographer Michael Sohn.

The picture is viral in the backdrop of the ongoing protests at the borders of Delhi where farmers have been camping since November 2020 protesting against the farm laws enacted by Indian government last year.

The viral image shows several tractors parked on a road. A caption with the Facebook post reads 'Tractor rally in germany supporting protesting farmers'.



The same image is viral with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Farmers tractor rally in Germany's Berlin in support of India farmers. Neither tear gas not water cannons. This is democracy'.

(Hindi: भारतीय किसानों के समर्थन में जर्मनी के बर्लिन शहर की सड़कों पर किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली । ना रोने वाली गैस की गोली, ना पानी की टंकी । यही लोकतंत्र है ।)

Fact Chek

BOOM did a reverse image search on the picture and found a news report published in Tribune Chronicle on November 26, 2019 which had the same image.

The caption with the picture used in the report read 'Farmers have parked their tractors on the 'Road of June 17' in front of the Brandenburg Gate today in Berlin, Germany. Some thousands farmers are expected in the German capital for a protest rally against the German and European agriculture policy. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)'.

Taking cue from the caption we checked the archives of Associated Press and found the photo clicked by photojournalist Michael Sohn on November 26, 2019.

According to the Tribune Chronicle report, thousands of farmers had reached Berlin on their tractors from the countryside protesting the German government's agricultural policies. The reporter further stated that the protesting farmers felt that the new environmental limits being planned by the German government were overly restrictive.





The same image was published in other websites in 2019. Click here and here.



