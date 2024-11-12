A viral screenshot of a post by a parody handle of US President-elect Donald Trump is being shared on social media with a false claim that Trump targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X and labeled him a 'Soros agent'.

The viral photo shows an X post by the handle '@thedonaldtrumph' quote tweeting Gandhi's post congratulating Trump after he won the United States presidential election on November 6. 2024.

Trump won the presidency for the second time and defeated incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris on November 6, 2024. The president-elect won 312 electoral college votes against Harris's 226 electoral college votes. Two hundred and seventy electoral college votes were required to win the US presidential election race. Several Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi had congratulated Trump on X after his he won the presidency.

Screenshot falsely shared claiming Trump called Gandhi a 'Soros agent'



The caption of the X post reads, "Thank you Indian soros agent @RahulGandhi, but let’s be clear- someone who betrays their own country, aligning with anti-India elements like @georgesoros to undermine his homeland, cannot truly support America or my vision. Best to focus on your own affairs, Rahul."

A screenshot of the tweet is being shared on social media misattributing it to Trump.





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Who is George Soros?



The caption references George Soros, a hedge fund billionaire global advocacy funder and founder of the Open Society Foundation. Soros has been a critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In February 2023, Soros had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he was “no democrat” and the Adani “affair” could “open the door to a democratic revival” in India. The BJP since has been attacking Soros and claiming that Gandhi is 'puppet' of Soros.

Donald Trump and his Republican party are also critical of Soros, as the billionaire has criticised them and has donated to their opponents - the Democratic Party.



BOOM also received the viral screenshot on our WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) inquiring about it.



FACT-CHECK: Screenshot of a Parody handle of Donald Trump



BOOM found that the X handle seen in the viral screenshot is a parody handle of Donald Trump that was trolling Rahul Gandhi by calling him a 'Soros agent'.

The X handle - 'Donald J. Trump Parody '@thedonaldtrumph' in the name itself mentions it is a parody handle. The bio of the handle can be seen below







Click here to view.

Trump's official X handle



Additionally, Trump's official handle on X is '@realDonaldTrump'. A recent post by Trump on X can be seen below.





Trump has previously been critical about George Soros, on X, however he has not posted anything related to Gandhi yet.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018







