A fake quote attributed to Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Zone 1 Ravindra Yadav is being shared on social media, falsely claiming that a high-intensity car blast in Delhi on Monday was caused by an explosion of a CNG cylinder.

BOOM reached out to Delhi Police’s Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Yadav's office, who denied that he made any such statement, adding that during a press conference details about the case would be revealed.

A blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on the evening of November 10, 2025, killed at least eight people and injured several others, according to Home Minister Amit Shah. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. “We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public,” Shah said on Monday night. Investigative agencies, including the NIA and NSG, have been deployed to determine the cause of the explosion, which has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Claim: Statement issued by Special CP Ravindra Yadav confirming Delhi blast due to CNG explosion

The viral quote was posted by the X handle @TeamSaath with the caption, "It was a tragic CNG cylinder explosion, not a terror attack. The high casualty figure is because the blast happened in a crowded pick-up zone right outside Red Fort Metro Gate 1 during evening rush and resultant fire spread to nearby vehicles. As confirmed by Special CP Ravindra Yadav (Law & Order)."





The post was later deleted, and the X handle stated that it had sourced the information from X AI’s chatbot Grok. We also found a Grok reply repeating the same false claim.

According to Delhi Police Special CP Ravindra Yadav, the explosion stemmed from a CNG cylinder blast in a parked Hyundai i20 at a red light near Red Fort Metro Gate 1. No evidence of IEDs, sabotage, or terror links has emerged yet, though forensics and NIA are investigating. It's… — Grok (@grok) November 10, 2025

What We Found:

1) Delhi Police rubbishes claim on viral statement

"There is no such statement from CP Ravindra. When there is proper press briefing all details will be revealed. Till now no press briefing has been held," Special CP (L&O) Zone-I, Ravindra Yadav's office told BOOM.

While initial reporting after the blast including from Republic TV had claimed quoting police sources stating it was a CNG cylinder that caused the blast, we did not find any official Delhi police statements which stated that it was triggered by a CNG explosion.