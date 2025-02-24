A video of a luxury car, a black MG Gloster is viral with the false claim that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta purchased it within 48 hours of taking office.

BOOM found that the luxury car seen in the video has been in use by the Delhi chief ministerial office since Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's time with Atishi also using it when she briefly took up the position. .

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which came back to power after 27 years in Delhi, surprised many by choosing first time MLA Rekha Gupta for the chief minister's position in Delhi. Gupta, an experienced councillor has links to the RSS and ABVP and previously led the party's Mahila Morcha wing. Gupta took oath on February 20, 2025, becoming the ninth chief minister and the fourth woman to hold this position in Delhi.

The video is being shared on X claiming Gupta bought a car worth 50 lakhs while the previous CM Kejriwal only used a 20 lakh worth car. The video shows a black car on the street with 'govt of Delhi' written on the bonnet.

A user shared the video with the text, "Kejriwal vs Rekha Gupta. As soon as #RekhaGupta became the Chief Minister of Delhi, She first bought a Car worth ₹50 lakh for herself. Arvind Kejriwal has a Car worth ₹20 lakhs. And the hypocrisy, #Kejriwal's ₹20 lakh car was one of the #BJP's issues in the #DelhiElections2025."





The same video was also posted by a journalist Prem Kumar @AskThePremKumar on X in Hindi with the same claim.



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the claim is false. We were able to trace back the same luxury car as in the viral video to 2022, being used by then Delhi CM AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and later by Atishi in 2025, before Gupta took office.

We first looked for the same video as in the viral video and found an X post by news agency IANS from February 20, 2025. According to the IANS, the video shows Gupta security detail assigned to escort her to the oath taking ceremony.

Delhi: CM security arrived to escort Rekha Gupta, for the official proceedings pic.twitter.com/vacTfUmeAY — IANS (@ians_india) February 20, 2025

We then looked up the registration details using the number plate seen in the car - DL11CM0001 where it was identified as a MG Gloster with a April 22, 2022 registration date.

W then ran a specific keyword search and found a news report on the same car aired by NDTV Hindi report on February 20, 2025. According to the news report the same car, bearing the same number plate, was previously used by former Delhi CMs Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal.



We then found visuals from 2022 published in news reports showing Kejriwal using the same vehicle when he was the chief minister.

A video report by news agency ANI published on February 9, 2025 shows Atishi leaving in the same vehicle bearing the same number plate to submit her resignation after AAP lost the Delhi elections.



