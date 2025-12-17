Letter Claiming MEA Directed Australian Embassy After Bondi Attack Is Fake

A purported Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) letter directing India’s High Commission in Canberra to cooperate with Australian authorities in the Bondi Beach shooting investigation, is fake.

Two gunmen, identified as Sajid Akram (50) and his son Naveed Akram (24), carried out a mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, on December 14, 2025. They killed at least 15 people and injured many others. One of the gunmen was shot dead by police, and the other was critically wounded and later charged. The News Minute reported that Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad, India, and that Telangana police stated he had no adverse record in India before leaving in 1998 and migrating to Australia.

The Claim: Viral letter issued by MEA directing India’s High Commission in Canberra to cooperate with Australian authorities after Bondi beach shooting

The viral letter was posted on X by Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi (@omar_quraish) with the caption, "Govt of India directs its embassy in Australia to extend full cooperation to the Australian government in the investigating the Bondi Beach shooting"





What We Found:

1) MEA Dismisses Fake Letter

MEA's fact-checking handle on X dismissed the viral letter stating that it is fake. MEA FactCheck posted on X on December 16, 2025, with the caption, "The letter used in this post is fake."

The letter used in this post is fake. https://t.co/z6hSEqCmkW pic.twitter.com/Gaz5fis1ud — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) December 16, 2025

2) No official MEA communication issued to India’s High Commission in Canberra

We also did not find any record of any official press release, circular, or public communication issued by the MEA directing India’s High Commission in Canberra to cooperate with Australian authorities in the Bondi Beach shooting probe.

3) EAM Jaishankar's telephonic conversation with Australian Foreign Minister

Following the Bondi Beach attack, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on December 15 that he spoke with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, conveyed India’s condolences, and offered support.

The country of origin of the two gunmen has become a contentious topic on social media, particularly on Elon Musk-owned X. Several Indian and Pakistani handles have peddled disinformation around the same.



