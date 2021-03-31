2018 Saudi Arabia Art Show Viral As Holi Celebrations At Atal Tunnel

A 2018 video showing colorful fireworks display from an artshow in Saudi Arabia is being shared with the false claim that it shows Holi celebrations at Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh.

The 1.56 seconds clip is being shared in the backdrop of the festival of Holi celebrated in parts of India on March 29, 2021. In the viral clip, one can see a display of fireworks and colourful smoke emanating. The clip is being shared with the caption, "Happy holi at Srinagar Atal tunnel."

The same clip was also tweeted by Maya Suresh Chavhanke, director of Sudarshan News with the caption, "Best video of holi colors with fireworks"

BOOM also received the viral clip on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111)





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip is from King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Saudi Arabia dating back to October 2018.

On running a reverse image search on the video keyframes, the results showed that the viral clip was from the King Abdulaziz Center in Saudi Arabia.

We also found shots from a different angle in a clip uploaded on October 21, 2018, which had also captured the fireworks.

Abdullah bin Khaled al-Saud had tweeted the same video on October 28, 2018 with the caption, "Beautiful daytime fireworks show at King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Saudi Arabia (Ithra) in Dhahran"



Beautiful daytime fireworks show at @Ithra in Dhahran pic.twitter.com/paf8Y92wTb — عبدالله بن خالد (@AbdullahKhaledS) October 28, 2018

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) also known as Ithra, is situated in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

Arab News had reported on October 20, 2018, that Ithra had organised "Tanween", a 17-day gathering of the brightest and most creative minds of the country.

We also found similar photos uploaded on Ithra's social media accounts with similar photos of fireworks at the same spot from October 2018.





ألوانٌ زاهية جمّلت سماء نهار يوم الجمعة في #إثراء، استمتع بها زوّارنا في فعالية الألعاب النارية النهارية!

وفي #تنوين_إثراء إبداع متجدد، ووقت مثرٍ لجميع الأعمار. pic.twitter.com/XintyFTRZn — إثراء (@Ithra) October 19, 2018

On comparing the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture with the building structure in the viral clip, we found that both match.





Additionally, Atal Tunnel does not look the same as the visuals in the viral clip. (view here)

