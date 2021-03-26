Bank Holidays: Services Available For 2 Days From March 27 To April 4

Services in most private and public sector banks across India will be available for only two days between March 27 and April 4.

Banking services in will only be available on March 30 and April 3 in a majority of states.



Here's how the banking calendar for the week starting from March 27 looks like:

March 27 - Last Saturday (Holiday)

March 28 - Sunday (Holiday)

March 29 - Holi (Holiday except in Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal)

March 30 - Working Day ( Holi Holiday in Bihar and Jharkhand)

March 31 - Last day of the financial year (Services unavailable)

April 1 - Bank closing of accounts (Services unavailable)

April 2 - Good Friday (Holiday except in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Tripura)

April 3 - Working Day

April 4 - Sunday (Holiday)

ATM and online banking services will still be available for users.

Contact your bank to know when it will be working in the coming week.

