No, These Are Not Photos Of The Minor Boy Assaulted In Ghaziabad

A set of photos of a child from Yemen with severe injury marks on his body are being shared with the false claim that it shows injuries suffered by a minor Muslim boy from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was thrashed for allegedly entering a temple to drink water.

In the viral photos show deep lacerations on a child's body which look like were made with lashes being meted out to the boy.

A 14-year-old Muslim boy was beaten up on March 11, 2021, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh for entering a temple to drink water, with the accused making and circulating a video of the brutal assault during which the minor is being slapped and repeatedly kicked in the genitals reported The Indian Express. After the clip went viral on social media, Ghaziabad Police took cognizance and arrested two men, the main accused Shringi Nandan Yadav and his associate Shivanand. Read here

BOOM has chosen not to include the posts with the photos given its extremely disturbing nature.

The photos are being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "**** what happened to you is not worth forgetting. We will not be able to forgive the system that gave these marks! Let's treat it!"





Viral on Twitter

The same set of photos are being shared with the false claim on Twitter.













FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photos are from an incident in Al Mahwit Governorate, Yemen in October 2020, when a father had tied his child with ropes and tortured him violently by beating him up with wires and whips.

On performing a reverse image search using Google Images, we found reports on Yemini news websites which reported on the incident and had the viral photos in their news reports stating that a minor boy was assaulted by his father.

A report dated October 4, 2020, in Crater Sky, a Yemini news website that has the same viral images states that a child was severely beaten by his father in Al Mahwit, Yemen, and the father has been arrested and sent to prison.





Police in Al-Mahwit Governorate, Yemen arrested Rashid Muhammad Al-Qahili (40) for torturing his 14-year-old son stated the Security Media Center, Yemeni Ministry of Interior in a report dated October 5, 2020.



The report further said that the police had stated that the accused had tied the child with ropes and tortured him and violently beat him with wires and whips which led to severe injuries on various parts of his body.





