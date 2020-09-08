Video Of Bengaluru Woman Abusing 2-Year Old Grandson Viral As Mumbai

A distressing video from Bengaluru showing a woman beat and inflicts burns on her two-year-old grandchild is viral claiming the incident is from Mumbai.

The incident from August which led to the arrest of the woman is being shared with false claims that Mumbai Police should take action against the women.

The disturbing video is being shared on Twitter with the caption claiming, "plzz save kid...in Mumbai, Dadar..guys look how these women are abusing the kid Pouting faceget them in jaill lifetime imprisonment asap"(sic)

BOOM is not including the video given its disturbing nature.





View an archive here



FACT CHECK

BOOM found news reports from August that the incident was from Sudduguntepalya in Bengaluru and the woman seen beating the child is his grandmother.

According to a report published by The News Minute, the abuse was inflicted by the child's maternal grandmother Mubbashira who has since been arrested. The report said that the boy's mother Hajira was visiting her maternal grandmother after recently delivering another child. On the day of the incident, the two-year-old child was crying inconsolably for his father, who was not at home. It was then that the minor boy's grandmother started beating him up and also burnt his face and body with put out matches.

The News Minute quoted the inspector in charge at SG Palya police station as saying, "The grandmother Mubbashira began hitting the boy. She even burnt his face and body with put out matches. She kept hitting him and telling him to stop crying but the boy did not. In order to stop him from crying, they taped the boy's mouth and then beat him." The minor who reportedly fell unconscious was soon rushed to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health for treatment.

The minor's father then filed a case at the SG Palya police station against the grandmother - Mubbashira and the boy's mother - Hajira. The police have since arrested Mubbashira under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act and are awaiting arrest of the mother given that she recently gave birth to another child.















