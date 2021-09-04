Aaj Tak News Graphic On PM Modi's Special Plan For Taliban Is Morphed

A fake graphic claiming to be from Aaj Tak is being shared claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special plan for the Taliban and that India will now take responsibility of Afghanistan. The channel also issued a denial and said the viral image was fake.

The fake screenshot of the news bulletin when translated reads, "BREAKING NEWS: America ran away, now India will handle Afghanistan. Now the real battle will begin. Taliban your time is over, Modi's special plan."





(In Hindi - आज अमेरिका भागा अब इंडिया संभालेगा अफगानिस्तान को अब होगी असली जंग. तालिबान तेरा टाइम खत्म मोदी का स्पेशल प्ल)

The same graphic is being shared with the false claim on Facebook





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral Aaj Tak screenshot is morphed and does not match Aaj Tak's original breaking news ticker format.

Taking a cue from the YouTube channel logo that can be spotted in the screenshot, we searched on YouTube and found that the screengrab is from a YouTube video uploaded by the channel - Z to A Technical.





This video thumbnail matches the screenshot that is viral. However, we did not find any Aaj Tak clip used in this 3 minutes video as shown in the thumbnail. The YouTube channel uses different clips from various channels with a different voice overlayed over it claiming that the Modi government has a special plan for Afghanistan.







Comparision

On comparing the viral graphic with an actual breaking news clip from Aaj Tak, we found several discrepancies. We found that in the original Aaj Tak breaking news broadcast, the ticker below is not yellow in colour as in the viral image.

Additionally, the text - "आज अमेरिका भागा अब इंडिया संभालेगा अफगानिस्तान को अब होगी असली जंग" is hazzy and looks superimposed on the graphic. The difference can be seen in the original Aaj Tak ticker where the words are very clear.

We also noticed that the viral graphic does not have a timestamp below the Aaj Tak logo, whereas in a live broadcast Aaj Tak has the timestamp that the news was broadcasted on the channel.





Aaj Tak also tweeted denying that any such bulletin had been aired on the channel and called the viral image fake.





