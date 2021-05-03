Old CCTV Footage Falsely Shared As Doctors Killing A COVID-19 Patient

A disturbing CCTV footage from August 2020 of a Punjab hospital staff beating up a patient suffering from depression is being shared with a false claim that it shows a doctor killing a COVID-19 patient.

The video has gone viral as India sees a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with hospitals overwhelmed and reports suggest lack of medical equipment for COVID-19 patients.

In the 19-second clip hospital staff can be seen thrashing a patient. The viral clip was shared by the Twitter account (@saba_24_) which has 29.6 thousand followers with a caption in Hindi which translates to, "Are doctors are taking the life of a patient? If not, this kind of attack is done on terrorists."





(In Hindi - किया डॉक्टर मरीज की जान ले रहे हैं. अगर नही तो ऐसे हमला आतंकवादी पे कर रहे हैं किया)

On searching with the same caption on Twitter we found that the viral clip is being shared with the false claim.





BOOM found that the viral CCTV footage is from August 2020 from Patiala, Punjab, where two staff members at a private hospital attacked a patient who was suffering from depression.

On looking at the viral clip, we spotted Patiala written on the top left corner of the clip which indicated the location of the incident.





A keyword search showed news reports about the incident which said that two staff members of a private hospital were arrested by the Patiala district police for thrashing the patient.



According to a report dated August 24, 2020, published in the Tribune, the accused were identified as Gurdeep Singh and Mohammed Rahul, staff members of Prime Hospital, Patiala, Punjab who were beating up a patient suffering from depression.

The report further stated that the two staff members of the private hospital were arrested by the district police on August 24, 2020, and had been booked under Sections 323 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code.

BOOM had previously debunked the same clip when it was being shared with other old and unrelated clips of patients being assaulted falsely claiming that staff at a Bengaluru hospital were killing COVID-19 patients.





