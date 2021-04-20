Photo Of Cremation Ground In Bhopal Falsely Shared As Gujarat

A photo of a crematorium from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh showing several funerals taking place is being shared with the false claim that it is from Gujarat.

This is being shared in the backdrop of the rising number of COIVD-19 cases in the country and photos and videos showing overwhelmed crematoriums from Gujarat. The post links the ongoing West Bengal elections and questions the handling of the COVID-19 situation in BJP governed Gujarat.

The viral photo is being shared with the caption, "Dear People of Bengal, This is Gujarat ruled by BJP for last 25 years. Do you want BJP's Sonar Bangla?"





On searching on Facebook with the same caption, we found the same photo being shared with the false claim.





BOOM found that the viral photo is from a crematorium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and not from Gujarat as being falsely claimed.

On performing a reverse image search using Google Images, we found the same viral photo used in several news reporting stating that it is from Bhadbhada crematorium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



We also found a news report by NDTV stating that the crematorium workers are struggling with the daily pressure with problems ranging from running out of wood to blisters on their hands.

The article dated April 14, 2021, further states that ambulances could be seen lining up with bodies as many waited on the roadside for their turn to perform funerals, looking for space to set up pyres.

Similar visuals can be seen in this news report as in the viral image, the same crematorium can be seen as in the viral image.





