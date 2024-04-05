An old video of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh arguing with Uttar Pradesh police after being denied permission for a Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi in October 2021, is being shared as a recent incident after recently getting bail.



Singh was released on April 2, 2024, after six months in jail, and after the Supreme Court granted him in the money laundering case related to Delhi Liquor Policy case which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him as an accused. The ED sought to make a “concession” and not oppose Singh’s bail as reported that when his lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi was arguing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna observed that the ED would have to respond to why the agency had not attached any property. An attachment would show the existence of the tainted funds. Singh's release is being viewed by AAP supporters as a moral victory after the recent arrest of Delhi CM Arivind Kejriwal in the same case by the ED.

In the viral video Singh can be seen admonishing two officers for manhandling a person and arguing with them. The 25 seconds video is being shared on X with the caption, "Welcome back #SanjaySingh. He knows how to deal with Modi’s Police, CBI, ED #CJIDYChandrachud #SupremeCourt"





The same is also being shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.







FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video of AAP leader Sanjay Singh arguing with UP police officers is from October 2021, after being denied permission for a Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi.

Taking a hint from the viral video, we ran a keyword search on Google with "Sanjay Singh UP police video", and found news reports with the same video from October 2021 which had stated that the incident is after he was denied permision by the police for a Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi.

This argument can be heard in the original 1.29 minutes video that was uploaded by AAP UP on X on October 21, 2021. This similar video was posted with the caption when translated reads, "Tiranga Yatra is illegal, if Tiranga Yatra is not organized in India then where will it be organized?#Tiranga_Virodhi_BJP"

Additionally, we also found another video news report from October 2021 which had the same visuals as in the viral video. The police officer and the man in the orange t-shirt behind the police can be seen in both these videos.





