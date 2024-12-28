Viral posts falsely claim that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s funeral.

BOOM found several visuals from live footage of Singh's funeral, where many senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi can be seen paying their final respects to the former prime minister in New Delhi.

“Forget Sonia —even Rahul & Priyanka weren’t present at the last rites of Manmohan Singh. This is how they treat Congress members who don’t belong to the family. Be it Sikh Manmohan Singh, Bengali Brahmin Pranab Da, OBC Sitaram Kesri or Telugu PVNR, they see them as servants,” a claim on X read.

Final journey of Manmohan Singh.



Sources say, no member from congress party or Gandhi family attended the journey! pic.twitter.com/GZ6PNz1lIS — Telangana Maata (@TelanganaMaata) December 28, 2024

Manmohan Singh, an economist and the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014, passed away on December 26 at the age of 92 due to age-related health issues. He had been receiving treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi. His cremation took place with full state honours on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Manmohan Singh

BOOM verified multiple pieces of evidence showing Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders paying their last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

NEWS9 Live streamed footage titled "Rahul Gandhi Pays Last Respects To Dr. Manmohan Singh At Nigam Bodh Ghat", showing him placing a wreath on Singh’s body.





Another video captured Mallikarjun Kharge paying tribute to Singh.









We also found footage from ANI News of Rahul, Priyanka, and Sonia Gandhi at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, where they paid their respects.





The Congress party shared photos on X showing Gandhi on the truck during the funeral procession.





Additionally, Gandhi shared photos on X, showing him with Singh’s family at the funeral, with by a message in Hindi: “Last farewell given to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji at Congress Headquarters. Dr Singh's humility, guidance and contribution to the country will always live in the pages of history."

Additionally, Gandhi also posted a tribute to Singh on X saying, “Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride.”

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.



My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.



I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the… pic.twitter.com/bYT5o1ZN2R — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2024

