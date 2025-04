An old viral video showing a heavy exchange of gunfire, allegedly between the Indian Army and a suspected militant hideout, is being shared on social media with claims that it shows the recent encounter with terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Sharing the video of a house engulfed in flames, a user on X claimed, “The hideout of terrorists was burnt down. Now we will not waste time in getting them out. Any house where Afzal is seen will be reduced to ashes.”











BOOM found that the video is from May 2021, when Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were reportedly killed in an encounter in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

The viral video is being widely shared in the aftermath of a crackdown by Indian security forces, who demolished the houses of at least five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 27 dead and dozens injured. The operation was carried out on the night of April 25 across Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama. Two homes, belonging to LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh—were demolished after explosives stored inside the house went off, Hindustan Times reported. Fact-check BOOM ran a reverse image search using key frames from the viral video and found that it dates back to May, 2021. The footage was originally uploaded by Jammu and Kashmir-based news outlet Excelsior News, the official video channel of Daily Excelsior, with the title: "Kokernag Encounter: Militants Made Abortive Bid To Escape Before Being Killed."